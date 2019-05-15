  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Arson suspect, caught on camera, South Sacramento


SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A man was caught on camera dropping a smoking object at a home in the Parkway neighborhood of South Sacramento.

The alleged crime occurred at Manet Parkway and Lippi Parkway.

WATCH: Sentry Mode Captures Men Appearing To Key Tesla In Sacramento

Video shows the man walking toward the home with a burning and smoking object. Coming from the street, he drops the burning object out of sight from the camera near the side yard, before turning around and heading back to where he came from.

The homeowner said the man is his neighbor and was arrested for arson.

