SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The California Highway Patrol headquarters building in Sacramento has been evacuated due to a suspicious smell.

The incident is happening at the building along the 700 block of North 7th Street.

Authorities say the office received a couple packages Wednesday morning that smelled like pesticide. An evacuation was ordered out an abundance of caution and a Hazmat team is at the scene dealing with the packages.

About 200 people have been evacuated from the building.

CHP says they don’t suspect criminal intent, and the packages came from known senders.

 

