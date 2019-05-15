  • CBS13On Air

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The man suspected of using a drone to drop anti-media, Nazi-themed fliers on a Sacramento State event and the Golden 1 Center is now facing federal charges, but not for what he did in Sacramento.

(credit: Dom Vitiello/@THESTATEHORNET)

READDrone Drops Nazi Propaganda At Sac State Dinner

Tracy Mapes of Sacramento is facing charges of violating National Defense Airspace for doing a drone drop over Bay Area football games nearly two years ago, in November of 2017. He was arrested for flying a drone over Levi Stadium and dropping anti-media leaflets.

READ MORE: Safety Concerns Increase At Major Events After Drone Drops Leaflets Over Levi’s Stadium

Mapes could face up to a year in federal custody and have to pay a $100,000 fine.

Sacramento State president Robert S. Nelsen confirmed that a drone dropped nazi propaganda during the Sacramento State Farm to Fork dinner on the Guy West Bridge on May 3.

No arrests were made for the May 3 event.

