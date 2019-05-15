Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Police in Sacramento are investigating after two people were found dead in a home late Tuesday night.
The scene is along the 6800 block of Tranquility Drive.
Sacramento police say officers went to investigate after someone called 911 a little before 10 p.m. and hung up. At the home, officers found a man and a woman dead.
There has been no word yet on the cause of death, but homicide detectives believe it was an isolated incident.
The names of the man and woman have not been released at this point.
Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is asked to contact Sacramento police at (916) 808-5471.