12 a.m. Update: By midnight, only a few dozen customers remained without power.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — More than 5,000 SMUD customers were without power for over an hour in the Wilton/Herald area Wednesday night.

(credit: SMUD/Google Maps)

According to SMUD, the tree-related outage occurred at 8:26 p.m. Wednesday.

Approximately 5,000 customers were affected by the outage in the rural south county. The utility said around 1,100 remained without power at 9:30 p.m.

SMUD estimated the power would be restored by 9:35 p.m. but one-fifth of the customers still remained without power.

For updates, visit the SMUD website. 

