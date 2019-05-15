  • CBS13On Air

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – District officials are alerting parents after a small camera was found in the bathroom of a local elementary school.

The Natomas Unified School District said a teacher at Natomas Park Elementary School found a small camera in a bathroom on campus on Tuesday.

Officials say the camera was in a staff bathroom in Natomas Park’s main office. It’s not clear if the camera was working.

All other restrooms at the school were checked and no other cameras were found, officials say. Out of an abundance of caution, all restrooms across the district were also checked and nothing suspicious was discovered.

The Sacramento Police Department is now investigating the incident.

 

