CERES (CBS13) — Police are investigating a collision after a car crashed into an empty residence on Musick Avenue late Tuesday night.
Police responded to the 1000 block of Musick Avenue around 10:57 p.m. and found the driver of a 2006 Dodge sedan had lost control while driving south on Musick Avenue, drifting to the east side of the road and colliding with two parked cars.
The Dodge reportedly continued south crossing Woodworth Avenue and drove into the yard of an empty home at 1500 Woodworth. The car collided into the southwest corner of the home, continuing to the backyard where it finally stopped.
READ ALSO: FAA: 2 Small Planes Collide In Midair Over Rural Sutter County; Both Pilots Killed
Officers found a 16-year-old male lying on his back on the sidewalk where the Dodge collided into the parked cars. Police believe he was a passenger in the Dodge. The teen had a sucking chest wound and appeared to be in critical condition. He was taken to a hospital, and his current condition is not known at this time.
Police also said they were notified of a medical aid call that had been made to 911 involving a 20-year-old male with a head injury from near the scene of the collision. Officers have learned this male was the brother of the injured juvenile from the scene.
It is not yet known if alcohol or speed was a factor in this collision.
The crash is still under investigation.