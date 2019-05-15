



If you love to take advantage of the live music offerings near you, this week offers several great reasons to leave the house.

From a music and art mixer to a concert featuring a famous trio, read on for a local music to-do list to fill your calendar this week.

Garden Sessions at The Ice Blocks Featuring TÂCHES

From the event description:

Our brand new series ‘Garden Sessions’ is an elevated experience showcasing some of the world’s most unique talent. Join us in the new The Ice Blocks courtyard located next to Beast & Bounty for a night of great cocktails, art and music. We kick things off with Glitter Cowboy label connoisseur, TÂCHES. The romantic, melancholic voice of TÂCHES can be heard through his alluring productions and storytelling DJ sets. Managing to straddle both sides of the dance-feel spectrum, his productions combine hypnotising rhythms with emotive and ethereal explorations in melody. Plan to join in this one-of-a-kind experience before it is too late.

When: Saturday, May 18, 9 p.m.-Sunday, May 19, 12 a.m.

Where: The Ice Blocks, 1715 R St.

Price: $10

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Colin Hay Concert

From the event description:

Best known as the frontman and main songwriter for the Grammy-winning Men at Work, with huge hits like ‘Who Can It Be Now?’ and ‘Down Under,’ Australian singer-songwriter Colin Hay now makes his way to Sacramento. Over the years, Hay has continued to record and perform as a solo artist, experiencing a resurgence in popularity in the 2000s when Zach Braff began showcasing his music on the television series ‘Scrubs’ and in his film ‘Garden State.’ His latest albums show that Hay has truly mastered his craft, filled with catchy hooks and deep, insightful lyrics.

When: Friday, May 17, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Crest Theatre, 1013 K St.

Price: $17.50 – $22.50

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

The Kingston Trio Concert

From the event description:

There are long-running bands, and then there’s The Kingston Trio. A pop-folk phenomenon since 1957, The Kingston Trio hit the top of the charts with 1958’s ‘Tom Dooley,’ which went on to earn a Grammy at the awards’ inaugural ceremony in 1959. Since then, the group’s hit singles have included ‘Sloop John B,’ ‘They Call the Wind Maria,’ ‘M.T.A.’ and ‘Where Have All the Flowers Gone?’ What makes their music stand out is their use of acoustic guitars, banjos and three-part harmony for a truly folk-based sound.

When: Saturday, May 18, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Crest Theatre, 1013 K St.

Price: $22.50 – $32.50

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets