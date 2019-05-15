  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Lake Tahoe, weather

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (AP) — A spring snowstorm is headed for the Sierra Nevada.

The National Weather Service says more than a foot (30 centimeters) of snow is possible by Thursday morning in the mountains west of Lake Tahoe.

A winter storm warning is in effect in California’s western Plumas County until 6 a.m. Friday for elevations above 6,000 feet (1,828 meters).

The service says cold, windy, wet weather is in the forecast for the Reno-Tahoe area through next Tuesday.

The weather pattern is more typical of early March, but the service says May snowfall isn’t that unusual.

Over the past century, snow has been recorded at Lake Tahoe in May about half the time.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s