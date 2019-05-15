Comments
(credit: Stephanie Steen)
RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — All lanes were blocked on Coloma Road at Benita Drive in Rancho Cordova Wednesday evening after a traffic collision.
Metro Fire said four patients were injured in the crash and transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.
Sacramento Sheriff’s Deputies said this was a three-car crash. Initial reports indicate alcohol or drugs are suspected in the crash.
The crash happened around 8:11 p.m.
Firefighters said the scene will be cleared by 9:20 p.m.