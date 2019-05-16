  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:California Marijuana, CHP - Donner Pass, Driving Under the Influence, marijuana

TAHOE (CBS13) — CHP Donner Pass is reminding drivers that while marijuana may be legal in California, driving under the influence of marijuana is not.

In a Facebook post, the agency said they are seeing a bad trend of commercial drivers using marijuana and driving.

In one case, a driver was pulled over with his furry companion who had to go to dog jail (animal control) because of the driver’s actions.

Coming up tonight at 10, CBS13’s Greg Liggins talks to CHP officers and truck drivers about the dangers of driving high. Tune in for the full story. 

