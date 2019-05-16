Filed Under:Fresno, Joaquin Arambula


FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — A jury has cleared California Assemblyman Joaquin Arambula of misdemeanor child cruelty.

Arambula was found not guilty Thursday.

Authorities had accused him of striking his 7-year-old daughter on the face, leaving a bruise from his wedding ring.

Arambula has said he spanked his daughter for discipline in December but did not hit her face. His attorneys said his daughter was an unreliable witness looking for attention.

READ ALSO: Fresno Police Chief Challenges Assemblyman’s Explanation For Arrest

He is the father of three daughters and a former emergency room doctor.

The Democratic lawmaker has been on leave from the state Assembly during the case.

A spokeswoman in his office and one for Speaker Anthony Rendon did not immediately comment.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s