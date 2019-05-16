GALT (CBS13) – The suspect in a more than decade-old Galt homicide case has been arrested in Mexico, detectives say.
Back on Jan. 6, 2006, 19-year-old Clinton Poole was found fatally stabbed along the 700 block of Moose Creek Way. Detectives identified Javier Montanez, Jr. – who was 18 at the time – as the suspect in the stabbing.
An arrest warrant was issued for Montanez, but he was able to flee to Mexico.
The case went cold until July 2018, when – with the help of the FBI – detectives were able to hone in on Montanez. By September 2018, the FBI told Galt police that Montanez had been taken into custody in Mexico.
It’s unclear how the FBI learned where Montanez was hiding. A $10,000 reward for information on Montanez had been offered by the FBI.
This week, FBI agents flew to Mexico to extradite Montanez back to the US.
Montanez, now 32-years-old, has been booked into Sacramento County Jail.