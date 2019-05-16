  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Galt News

GALT (CBS13) – The suspect in a more than decade-old Galt homicide case has been arrested in Mexico, detectives say.

Back on Jan. 6, 2006, 19-year-old Clinton Poole was found fatally stabbed along the 700 block of Moose Creek Way. Detectives identified Javier Montanez, Jr. – who was 18 at the time – as the suspect in the stabbing.

An arrest warrant was issued for Montanez, but he was able to flee to Mexico.

The case went cold until July 2018, when – with the help of the FBI – detectives were able to hone in on Montanez. By September 2018, the FBI told Galt police that Montanez had been taken into custody in Mexico.

It’s unclear how the FBI learned where Montanez was hiding. A $10,000 reward for information on Montanez had been offered by the FBI.

Javier Montanez Jr. (Credit: Galt Police Department)

This week, FBI agents flew to Mexico to extradite Montanez back to the US.

Montanez, now 32-years-old, has been booked into Sacramento County Jail.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s