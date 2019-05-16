  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Highway 99, Merced County

ATWATER (CBS13) – A big rig hauling a full load of apple juice crashed and made a big mess on Highway 99 in Central California early Thursday morning.

The scene was on the northbound side of the freeway at the Westside Boulevard/Bellevue Road exit, north of Atwater in Merced County.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but the big rig ended up wrapped around an overhead sing pole and roadside guardrail. The big rig’s trailer looks to have been split in two by the pole.

Boxes of apple juice – totaling about 65,000 gallons – spilled out of the trailer, but most of it went off on the shoulder.

Caltrans crews have already cleaned up and reopened most of the freeway, but the right #3 lane will remain closed until about 2 p.m. for guardrail repair.

No one was hurt in the crash, authorities say.

Caltrans says the incident is a good reminder for drivers to take it slow while driving in the rain and on slick roads.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s