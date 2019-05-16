ATWATER (CBS13) – A big rig hauling a full load of apple juice crashed and made a big mess on Highway 99 in Central California early Thursday morning.
The scene was on the northbound side of the freeway at the Westside Boulevard/Bellevue Road exit, north of Atwater in Merced County.
Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but the big rig ended up wrapped around an overhead sing pole and roadside guardrail. The big rig’s trailer looks to have been split in two by the pole.
Boxes of apple juice – totaling about 65,000 gallons – spilled out of the trailer, but most of it went off on the shoulder.
Caltrans crews have already cleaned up and reopened most of the freeway, but the right #3 lane will remain closed until about 2 p.m. for guardrail repair.
No one was hurt in the crash, authorities say.
Caltrans says the incident is a good reminder for drivers to take it slow while driving in the rain and on slick roads.