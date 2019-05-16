Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Authorities say no foul play is suspected after a woman was found dead in a homeless tent on the side of Highway 99.
California Highway Patrol says officers went to investigate a homeless tent on the side of the freeway at the eastbound Florin Road on-ramp on Thursday. Officers looked inside, tried to make contact but found an elderly woman unresponsive inside.
The woman didn’t have a pulse, officers say. Medics were called to the scene but soon pronounced the woman dead.
No name for the woman has been released at this point.
Investigators are at the scene, but CHP says no foul play is suspected.