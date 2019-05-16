  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:30 PMJudge Judy
    4:00 PMCBS13 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS13 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News
    6:00 PMCBS13 News at 6pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Sacramento News, South Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Authorities say no foul play is suspected after a woman was found dead in a homeless tent on the side of Highway 99.

California Highway Patrol says officers went to investigate a homeless tent on the side of the freeway at the eastbound Florin Road on-ramp on Thursday. Officers looked inside, tried to make contact but found an elderly woman unresponsive inside.

The woman didn’t have a pulse, officers say. Medics were called to the scene but soon pronounced the woman dead.

No name for the woman has been released at this point.

Investigators are at the scene, but CHP says no foul play is suspected.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s