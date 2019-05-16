



— A hospital employee in Kansas is accused of leaking a patient’s personal information to a suspected rapist, leading him to rape her a second time, according to a federal lawsuit.

The rape victim is suing Atchison Hospital and former X-ray technician Janet Rawson Enzbrenner for allegedly leaking her private health information to her alleged rapist, allowing him to attack her again.

The Missouri woman who was sexually assaulted in May 2017 and treated at Atchison Hospital identified her attacker, but was adamant that hospital staff not tell anyone, WDAF reported. However, according to a lawsuit filed Wednesday, the hospital contacted the woman’s assailant to tell him she had accused him of sexual assault.

The woman says that led to him relentlessly harassing her through text messages, social media and phone calls, as well stalking her in public and at her house. The woman says she was raped a second time by the same man in November 2017.

The lawsuit also claims Enzbrenner had harassed and hounded her as well.

Atchison Hospital CEO John Jacobson wrote a letter to the patient, apologizing for any concern or difficulty the incident caused her.

“While we are limited with what we can share related to this situation, we are deeply disturbed by the actions of this former employee,” Jacobson said. “In fact, when we were made aware of the situation, we took immediate steps to investigate, and within two days, we terminated this individual’s employment.”

Although the hospital fired Enzbrenner, the suit says Atchison Hospital gave her positive reviews so she could quickly get a new job at Saint Luke’s Cushing Hospital 24 miles south in Leavenworth. Saint Luke’s said it was unaware of the reason for the employee’s termination at Atchison before the lawsuit was filed.

Enzbrenner has since been put on administrative leave pending an internal investigation.