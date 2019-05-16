Comments
TRUCKEE (CBS13) – We’re midway through May, but the storm hitting the Sierra on Thursday is making things seem like winter again.
Forecasters say two to three feet of snow is possible through Friday.
Chain controls are in effect on Highway 50 and Interstate 80 in the Sierra.
Multiple accidents have also closed eastbound I-80 closed at Nyack. A jackknifed big rig is also blocking freeway at Nyack, Caltrans says, and traffic is being turned around.
Snowfall is expected to continue into the weekend, but the snow line will rise to around the 6000’ level from Saturday through Monday.