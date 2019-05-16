Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Home values were flat in Sacramento in April, according to the real estate company Zillow.
That marks the first month prices have not risen in Sacramento since February 2012.
Zillow says, nationwide, home values dropped in April, another first since 2012.
The median home value in Sacramento is $411,500.
There were, however, 89 fewer homes on the market in April, year over year. That translates to a 1.3% drop in inventory.