The 5 Best Beer Gardens In SacramentoHoodline crunched the numbers to find the top beer gardens in Sacramento, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to achieve your dreams.

Hawaiian And More: What's Trending On Sacramento's Food Scene?Unsure where Sacramento's in-the-know crowd is eating and drinking? It's easy to spot lines out the door, but some underlying trends are harder to see.

New Fruitridge Manor Cajun/Creole Spot Cajun Madness Opens Its DoorsA new Cajun/Creole spot, offering seafood and more, has debuted in the neighborhood. Called Cajun Madness, the fresh arrival is located at 6035 Stockton Blvd. in Fruitridge Manor.

Mother's Day Fun: Top Ways To Celebrate Around SacramentoWhen it comes to honoring mothers — of all kinds — there’s no room for half-measures. Still looking for ways to celebrate on May 12? We've got you covered.

Sacramento Boasts Hot Lineup Of Music Events This WeekIf you love live music, there's no time like the present when it comes to getting out and about in Sacramento. From a block party to celebrating Mother's Day to a Linkin Park experience, here are the local shows worth checking out this week.