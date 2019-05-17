Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox is a finalist for the NBA’s Most Improved Player Award.
The league made the announcement Friday evening.
The two other players nominated are D’Angelo Russell of the Brooklyn Nets and Pascal Siakam of the Toronto Raptors.
In his second year in the NBA, Fox averaged 17.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 7.3 assists per game.
That’s up from his rookie season’s averages of 11.6 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game.
The winner will be announced at the NBA Awards in late June.