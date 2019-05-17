Comments
LODI (CBS13) – Cal/OSHA says they’ve opened an investigation into the death of an employee at the Delta Packing Co. facility in Lodi this week.
The incident happened on Tuesday. According to Cal/OSHA, six Salinas Farm Labor Contractor employees were sent to the hospital from the facility that evening.
The employees were working in an area where ammonia gas was leaking, authorities say.
One of the employees died at the hospital. Cal/OSHA says that employee had been reportedly feeling sick when emergency services were called.
The other five employees were later released from the hospital uninjured.
Cal/OSHA is now investigating the incident.
Delta Packing Co. packs and ships cherries from California as wine grapes and grape juice.