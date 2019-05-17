  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Homelessness, Interstate 5, Sacramento News


SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The tripod thrown off a bridge onto Interstate 5 injured a veteran riding in a minivan passing below, a military family support group says.

According to a post on the group’s Facebook page, it was an El Dorado Veteran Resources van that was hit in the Thursday morning incident. A volunteer driver escaped without getting hurt, but a veteran who was riding in the passenger seat was hospitalized with broken ribs, a half-collapsed lung, and had to get some stitches.

More photos of the aftermath of the tripod going into the van. (Credit: Military Family Support Group)

“Scary to think that just a few inches to the left could mean the difference between life and death,” the group wrote.

California Highway Patrol said the tripod was stolen from a Caltrans survey team just minutes before it was thrown off the bridge.

A suspect, identified by authorities as a 32-year-old transient residing in Sacramento, was arrested after a short foot pursuit and struggle. The suspect’s name has not been released.

The group says the van will be out of commission for a while.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s