SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — It’s May, but the winter weather’s not quite done with us.

The National Weather Service is warning of high winds on Saturday across the northern Sacramento valley, saying gusts could reach 45 mph.

Further up in elevation, drivers are being cautioned to avoid mountain travel from Saturday afternoon through Monday morning.

ALSO: May Snow Storm Brings Winter Weather To Sierra

