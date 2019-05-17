Comments
RIPON (CBS13) — The Ripon Police Department says detectives arrested an 18-year-old man for selling marijuana edibles to minors.
On Tuesday, the Ripon Police Department received a report of an adult selling marijuana edibles to minors. Some of the minors who had purchased the edibles sought medical attention due to an adverse reaction after consuming the product. Detective Francis conducted an investigation and identified the suspect as being Justin Swilley (18 years of Manteca).
Police say they learned about the incident after some of the minors sought medical attention due to adverse reactions to the edibles.
A search warrant was issued for Justin Swilley’s residence in Manteca, where police say they found additional evidence.
Swilley is now facing charges of selling marijuana to a minor, child endangerment, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.