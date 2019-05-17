Comments
STOCKTON (CBS13) — Stockton Police Department shared some of its crime statistics for the first four months of the year, and several of the numbers are not encouraging.
Criminal homicide is up 30%, compared to the same time in 2018.
That’s up from nine last year to 13 this year.
Violent crime is up 13%, year over year.
Property crime is also up 13%, compared to the same