SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The family of Sacramento County Sheriff’s Deputy Mark V. Stasyuk accepted a posthumous degree on his behalf Saturday morning.

This was during Sac State’s College of Health & Human Services graduation ceremony.

ALSO: Dutch Bros Raises $62,647 For Fallen Deputy Stasyuk’s Memorial Fund

In 2016, Stasyuk attended Sacramento State as a criminal justice major while working for the Sheriff’s Department.

He was shot and killed while on duty in September of last year.

