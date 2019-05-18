Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The family of Sacramento County Sheriff’s Deputy Mark V. Stasyuk accepted a posthumous degree on his behalf Saturday morning.
This was during Sac State’s College of Health & Human Services graduation ceremony.
In 2016, Stasyuk attended Sacramento State as a criminal justice major while working for the Sheriff’s Department.
He was shot and killed while on duty in September of last year.