SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento Fire Department says a fire broke out Saturday afternoon at Loaves And Fishes On North C Street.
It happened at St. Mary’s House, which part of the campus.
Investigators say the fire started in a food service area and does not appear suspicious.
14 women who were living there are now displaced.