Sonora CrashShortly after 9pm on Friday evening, 20-year-old Jamestown resident, Addam Smith, was traveling eastbound Main Street from Humbug at a high rate of speed in a Cadillac Northstar. He was swerving as he continued southbound passing Willow Street. Smith swerved to the left, traveling onto the sidewalk and sideswiped a parked Honda Accord. The Cadillac struck the supports for a deck, causing it to fall on the Honda. The Honda was propelled forward into a Subaru Ascend. Portions of the deck fell into the Ascend as well. The Cadillac continued on the sidewalk past the Jamestown Community Center and struck the awning supports at the Service Station. The Cadillac swerved to the left and struck the left front of a parked Jeep Liberty. Smith exited the Cadillac and ran eastbound along the south road edge. As he attempted to flee, several Good Samaritans tackled and restrained Smith until CHP arrival. Smith was subsequently arrested for DUI, hit and run, and several other charges.

2 hours ago