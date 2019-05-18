Filed Under:Fire, homeless, Loaves and Fishes, Sacramento
(Credit: Google)


SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento Fire Department says a fire broke out Saturday afternoon at Loaves And Fishes On North C Street.

It happened at St. Mary’s House, which part of the campus.

Investigators say the fire started in a food service area and does not appear suspicious.

14 women who were living there are now displaced.

