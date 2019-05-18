Comments
MODESTO (CBS13) — Modesto Fire crews responded to a call of a car that left the road and went into a canal on Friday night.
MODESTO (CBS13) — Modesto Fire crews responded to a call of a car that left the road and went into a canal on Friday night.
When they arrived on the scene, they found a man sitting on the roof of his submerged vehicle.
ALSO: Modesto Detectives Arrest Wanted Murder Suspect
Firefighters used a ladder to reach the man and bring him to safety.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.