SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — On Friday, we told you about a crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle on El Camino Avenue.

The Sacramento Police Department now reports the motorcyclist who was in that crash has died.

ALSO: Rio Linda Woman Hurt In Suspected DUI Crash Speaks Out, Asks For Justice

Police say the motorcycle was traveling west on El Camino just after noon on Friday when it collided with a vehicle at Princeton Street.

The motorcyclist’s name has not yet been released.

Police are continuing to investigate what happened.

If you have any information on this crash, Sacramento Police would like you to call (916) 808-5471.

