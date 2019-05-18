Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Weather is forcing Natomas and Inderkum High Schools to move their graduations.
Grads will now walk the stage at Golden 1 Center in downtown Sacramento.
The graduations will be held on the same days and time as regularly scheduled.
The schools usually hold their graduations outdoors, but the district says heavy rains and lightning do not mix well with metal bleachers.