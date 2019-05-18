SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Arden Fair Mall is one of the places people went on Saturday to get a respite from all the rain.

Raindrops fell nearly all day into night, ruining the planned photo opp for some senior balls.

“Pictures were a lot harder to take we were supposed to take them at the Leland Stanford Mansion but that didn’t really work out,” says Jennifer Rodriguez

Slick roads caused slides and spinouts, though no one was seriously hurt in one of many crashes on Highway 50.

Typically, Raging Waters is all the rage in mid-May, but ironically the water park shut down for the weekend because of the water falling from the sky.

At Cal Expo, free sunglasses weren’t needed at the family-friendly Christian concert “Fish Fest.”

It’s always held outside, but when organizers got wind of the forecast they were forced to make a big change.

Wet days aren’t typically kind to the food truck business, but that didn’t apply to the Hello Kitty truck, making a rare appearance at Arden Fair Mall.

“The rain was really unexpected but we had a great turnout today,” says Tiana Nuegn. “It was really amazing.”

Some patrons told us they endured over an hour in the rain just to buy something from the Hello Kitty Cafe.

“I love anything pink and she’s very pink and girly, so…” says Caroline Laborde Lagrave

“This is what you do when your 12-year-old loves Hello Kitty and her friend from France is here and wants to check it out,” says Catherine Laborde Lagrave.