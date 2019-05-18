SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Four people, including a four-year-old boy, were shot in South Sacramento Friday night, according to the Sacramento Sheriff’s Department.
Officials said two adults, a male and female, are in critical condition. The female reportedly sustained multiple gunshot wounds.
The four-year-old boy and another adult male are both in stable condition, officials said.
Sheriff’s department spokesperson Tess Deterding said the child was shot in the upper body.
The shooting happened in the 7300 block of Stockton Blvd at the Tanglewood or Breckenridge Condo Complex just before 11 p.m.
Officials said the shooting appears to be targeted.
It is unclear at this time how the victims are related to one another.
Deputies believe everyone was shot in one location.
Officials are searching for five male adults wearing dark clothing possibly involved in the shooting.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.