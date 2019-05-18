Comments
VACAVILLE (CBS13) — Fast-thinking retail workers are to thank for putting a wanted felon back behind bars.
Crystal Sandling (34, Antioch) was identified as the suspect seen in the earlier surveillance video as well as the one making the returns.
Police say workers at one of the Vacaville Outlet stores recognized a woman this past Wednesday who had reportedly robbed a similar store in the Bay Area recently.
The employees contacted police who tracked down the suspect’s car.
Vacaville Police say 34-year-old Crystal Sandling had large amounts of brand-new clothing in her trunk with no receipts.
She was arrested for shoplifting, probation violation, and an outstanding felony warrant.