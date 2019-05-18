Highway 99 AccidentTraffic Snarled
Crystal Sandling (34, Antioch) was identified as the suspect seen in the earlier surveillance video as well as the one making the returns.


VACAVILLE (CBS13) — Fast-thinking retail workers are to thank for putting a wanted felon back behind bars.

Police say workers at one of the Vacaville Outlet stores recognized a woman this past Wednesday who had reportedly robbed a similar store in the Bay Area recently.

The employees contacted police who tracked down the suspect’s car.

Vacaville Police say 34-year-old Crystal Sandling had large amounts of brand-new clothing in her trunk with no receipts.

She was arrested for shoplifting, probation violation, and an outstanding felony warrant.

