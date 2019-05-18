  • CBS13On Air

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The calendar says May, but it looks more like March outside.

The rain has been persistent Saturday, and it is forcing some people to make big changes in their plans.

At Cal Expo, a concert called “Fish Fest” is normally like an outdoor picnic. But this year the rain forced a change in plans.

“Fish Fest” attracts thousands of people each year, people celebrate their faith and listen to some of the hottest Christian bands.

Despite the change of scenery, event organizers say the weather isn’t keeping people away.

 

