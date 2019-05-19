SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Republic FC captain Cam Iwasa is Sacramento to his core.

“I mean number one for me it’s just home,” he says. It’s everything I’ve known for the large majority of my life.”

The Jesuit graduate has carved out a historic career for his hometown club, but the former Marauder’s skills go beyond the pitch.

“When I was younger baseball was what I thought I was going to do,” he says.

Iwasa shared the diamond with former home town pro and now Phillie slugger Reese Hoskins. a stacked line up with pro potential.

“I was fortunate to be in the middle of that lineup. Usually cleaned up with RBIs because there were always guys on base, more than anything it was a ton of fun. I consider myself one of the better players on the team and I didn’t even end up playing baseball, we had a really good team. I think just that environment you know there were going to be great players coming out of there.”

As the Carmichael native weighed his collegiate prospects his range of skill left his future uncertain. But a visit south cleared things up quickly

“Hey, I’m getting an offer here maybe for soccer, maybe an offer here for baseball. Ultimately I played in a tournament down in Irvine and the coaches contacted me after. I couldn’t pass up playing for a top 25 school, living in Newport Beach. When I weighed all those factors, it was a pretty easy decision in the end”

Following four successful years at UC Irvine, Cam was drafted 65th overall in 2015 by the Montreal Impact His MLS goal nearly a reality until the club optioned him to the USL. Cam made the decision to come home and join the Republic. Four years later and the 25-year-old is the all-time leading scorer in franchise history, furthermore an ambassador to his city. Iwasa spoke on behalf of his club at last month’s MLS city council meeting.

Obviously, I have a unique perspective growing up and seeing how this city has changed over the years. To be able to get a chance to speak on what that means, it was really cool it was a touching moment I guess.”

Undeniably proud of his USL career, Iwasa still has hopes of playing at the next level. Only this time wearing his home colors.

“Ever since I started on the professional path it’s always been the goal to play in MLS If I got a chance to create that MLS career and have success there with a team in my city. I can’t think of anything better.”