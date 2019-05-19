  • CBS13On Air

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Doctors have upgraded the condition of one of the four people shot Friday night in south Sacramento from critical to serious.

One woman was killed in that shooting. Family and friends plan to gather Sunday night to remember her.

ALSO: 4 People, Including 4-Year-Old Boy, Shot In South Sacramento

The other people shot, including a young boy, are in stable condition.

Police have not released the names of any suspects and they have not given a motive.

