The bombs were destroyed by the Placer County Sheriff's Office.


GRASS VALLEY (CBS13) — The Grass Valley Police Department says an anonymous tip led officers to several pipe bombs located inside a home.

Police arrested Mary Dalton of Grass Valley for possession of a destructive device.

ALSO: Police Remove Pipebomb From Lincoln Neighborhood

Placer County Sheriff’s Office’s Explosive Ordinance Disposal assisted and rendered the items safe.

Dalton is expected to appear in court this week.

