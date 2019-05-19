Comments
GRASS VALLEY (CBS13) — The Grass Valley Police Department says an anonymous tip led officers to several pipe bombs located inside a home.
The bombs were destroyed by the Placer County Sheriff's Office.
Police arrested Mary Dalton of Grass Valley for possession of a destructive device.
Placer County Sheriff’s Office’s Explosive Ordinance Disposal assisted and rendered the items safe.
Dalton is expected to appear in court this week.