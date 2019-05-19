Comments
STOCKTON (CBS13) — Stockton Fire says 50 people were forced from their homes on Sunday afternoon after part of a roof collapsed on an apartment building.
This is at 211 San Carlos Way. In total, 22 units were evacuated.
Firefighters say one person was injured in the accident. They believe Sunday afternoon’s storm is to blame for the accident.
The Red Cross stepped in and is helping those 50 people find a place to stay tonight.