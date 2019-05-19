  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 PMCBS13 News at 11pm
    11:30 PMRoseville Auto Mall Sports Sunday
    12:00 AMJoel Osteen
    12:30 AMEntertainment Tonight
    01:30 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:apartment, rain, Stockton, Stockton News, weather


STOCKTON (CBS13) — Stockton Fire says 50 people were forced from their homes on Sunday afternoon after part of a roof collapsed on an apartment building.

This is at 211 San Carlos Way. In total, 22 units were evacuated.

ALSO: Caught On Camera: Kayaking On Stockton’s Flooded Streets

Firefighters say one person was injured in the accident. They believe Sunday afternoon’s storm is to blame for the accident.

The Red Cross stepped in and is helping those 50 people find a place to stay tonight.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s