SACRAMENTO (CBS13)

Tearful goodbyes in Freeport Park tonight, where a candlelight vigil was held for a mother of two who was killed in a south Sacramento shooting.

Officers say Erica Frazier was shot and killed in an apartment complex late Friday night.

Three other people, including a 4-year-old boy, were injured in the shooting.

ALSO: 4 People, Including 4-Year-Old Boy, Shot In South Sacramento

That four-year-old is in stable condition tonight.

No one has been arrested.

