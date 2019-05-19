Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) —
Tearful goodbyes in Freeport Park tonight, where a candlelight vigil was held for a mother of two who was killed in a south Sacramento shooting.
Officers say Erica Frazier was shot and killed in an apartment complex late Friday night.
Three other people, including a 4-year-old boy, were injured in the shooting.
That four-year-old is in stable condition tonight.
No one has been arrested.