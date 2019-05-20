Comments
GRASS VALLEY (CBS13) — Grass Valley Police officers were dispatched to a shooting on Glenwood Avenue Monday night.
The Police Department said the report of a shooting came in at 9:57 p.m. Monday. Minutes later, officers determined a shooting did occur.
Law enforcement was not involved in the shooting, and police said there is not a threat to a community.
Police are asking the public to avoid the area on Glenwood while officers investigate the shooting.
Police did not say if there were any victims in the shooting.
Officers said more information will be released on Tuesday.