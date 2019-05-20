  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMDr. Phil
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Arden Arcade

ARDEN ARCADE (CBS13) – Two Arden Arcade area schools were placed on lockdown due to a suspect search in the area, authorities say.

The schools on lockdown are Howe Avenue Elementary and Aspire Twilight College Preparatory Academy.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were chasing a couple of suspects behind a store near the school Monday morning. One of the suspects took off and ran through Howe Avenue Elementary, prompting the lockdown.

Deputies are still looking for that suspect. The other suspect has been taken into custody, but deputies are looking into whether a third suspect is also involved.

Exactly what the suspects were wanted for is unclear at this point.

According to the San Juan Unified School District, Howe Avenue Elementary’s lockdown has been downgraded to a shelter-in-place as of 10:30 a.m.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s