ARDEN ARCADE (CBS13) – Two Arden Arcade area schools were placed on lockdown due to a suspect search in the area, authorities say.
The schools on lockdown are Howe Avenue Elementary and Aspire Twilight College Preparatory Academy.
According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were chasing a couple of suspects behind a store near the school Monday morning. One of the suspects took off and ran through Howe Avenue Elementary, prompting the lockdown.
Deputies are still looking for that suspect. The other suspect has been taken into custody, but deputies are looking into whether a third suspect is also involved.
Exactly what the suspects were wanted for is unclear at this point.
According to the San Juan Unified School District, Howe Avenue Elementary’s lockdown has been downgraded to a shelter-in-place as of 10:30 a.m.