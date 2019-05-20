Comments
LODI (CBS13) – Authorities are trying to identify a man who has been robbing payday loan businesses in Lodi.
The Lodi Police Department says the man is linked to at least two robberies at payday loan places this year. In both robberies, the man went into the business, pulled out a weapon and demanded money from employees.
Surveillance photos captured the man on camera, but he was obscuring most of his face in the robberies.
Exactly when the incidents happened has not been detailed. Police have not said how much money was stolen.
Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has any other information relevant to the investigation is asked to contact Lodi Area Crime Stoppers at (209) 369-2746.