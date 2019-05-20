



— One of the inmates featured in the Netflix documentary ‘Jailbirds’ is back in jail.

“Everywhere I go. Everywhere I go somebody notices me. They want to take pictures. They want my autograph,” said Megan Hawkins, who is also known as Monster.

READ: Megan ‘Monster’ Hawkins, Featured On Netflix Show ‘Jailbirds,’ Back In Jail After Arrest In Elk Grove

Police say it’s that fame that helped put Hawkins back in jail because someone inside Safe Credit Union recognized her.

“She has some pretty identifiable tattoos so they recognized her automatically,” officer Jason Jimenez, with the Elk Grove Police Department, said.

Police say when she handed over someone else’s ID at the bank, they knew right away it wasn’t hers. Officers say they found out Monster was driving a stolen car. Inside that car, they found credit cards with different names on them. They also say they found drugs on her property.

“Being in jail and having more charges, I don’t know what’s being said, or the controversy — but I’m not guilty,” Hawkins said.

Hawkins says it’s not just random people on the street who are recognizing her.

READ: Family Seeks Justice In Fatal South Sacramento Shooting

“The cops who arrested me said they were going to f*** me. That they’re gonna make sure that I regret ever being a part of that documentary,” Hawkins said.

CBS13 asked police about this. They say they were just telling Hawkins she was recognized because of the show. But she says it’s more than that.

“Because I’m on the Netflix documentary I feel like it’s like the perfect opportunity for them to like really slap the book at me. And that’s like what I’m nervous about,” Hawkins said.

READ ALSO: The Summer of ’69 Set The Standard For Exotic Dancing Nationwide, And It Happened Right Here In Orangevale

If you saw the ‘Jailbirds' trailer on @netflix I bet you recognize Megan Hawkins! pic.twitter.com/oR8kEZr5D2 — Yasmeen Hassan (@YasmeenTV) May 11, 2019

Even though Hawkins is back in jail and being on Jailbirds played a part in that, she says, overall, the show has been a positive in her life.

Hawkins says everything is different now that ‘Jailbirds’ has been released. Even though her life looks very similar again to the way it did before she was a Netflix star, she said she doesn’t regret being on the show.

Hawkins says she is innocent and she plans on fighting these charges. She is expected back in court on Tuesday.