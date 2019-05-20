SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Some disturbing allegations have been made against a sheriff’s deputy. Shauna Bishop is off the job, for now, following serious accusations of having inappropriate contact with a teenage boy.
“While the investigation is pending, that deputy was put on administrative leave and there will also be an internal investigation,” said Tess Deterding, spokesperson for the Sacramento County Sheriff.
The allegations originated in Folsom with the police launching a criminal investigation. Officers won’t reveal the exact nature of the alleged crime, but say it involves, “sexual misconduct with a minor.” They believe there is only one victim.
“The entirety of the investigation is being handled by the Folsom Police Department,” Deterding said.
The five-year veteran most recently worked as a patrol deputy assigned to the department’s north station. She also had access to teens while working with the Sheriff’s Activity League, a non-profit organization headed by Sheriff Scott Jones, that works with at-risk youth.
Because of the severity of the situation, Sgt. Tess Deterding says this was their only course of action.
“For more serious allegations it would be customary for us to place somebody on administrative leave pending the outcome of whatever investigation is occurring,” she said.
CBS13 reached out to Deputy Bishop, but have not heard back. Again, she has only been accused of a crime and has not been arrested nor charged.