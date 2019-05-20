  • CBS13On Air

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A fire that damaged Loaves & Fishes’ dining room is not expected to significantly affect the shelter’s operations, officials say.

The incident happened Saturday afternoon. Officials at the facility say the fire caused minor damage to the small dining room used for single women, families and residents of Sister Nora’s Place shelter.

Firefighters, along with shelter staff, were able to contain the fire before it could do more damage.

No one was injured in the fire.

Exactly what caused the fire is still under investigation.

