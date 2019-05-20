



— Early Friday morning, Debra Marcus’ barking beagle alerted her that something was wrong.

“This window was wide open, pushed all the way up,” said Debra Marcus.

Finding the open window confirmed her fears.

“Then I really started panicking and freaking out and the dog was barking this whole time,” said Marcus.

The Marcus family quickly discovered a burglar had gotten into their home and robbed them, while they were inside.

“Honestly, I felt like I wish I was here with a gun and I don’t like to feel like that because I don’t want to shoot anybody,” said Barry Marcus.

Police say there were four break-ins or attempts in midtown in a four-hour span from 11:15 p.m. Thursday to 3:15 a.m. Friday.

“We are strategically placing extra officers and patrols during those time frames in that specific area,” said Vance Chandler of the Sacramento Police Department.

In all but one case, the culprit or culprits tried to get in through screened windows. Now police are urging residents to use alarms, make sure doors and windows are locked, and some are taking the advice.

“There have been times when I left the house without having locked the door. I don’t think I’ll be doing that anymore,” said resident Ryan Skaggs.

The Marcus’ say they’ll be making changes too. Unfortunately, they say it’s not the first time they’ve been robbed, but they hope it’s the last.

“I’m still a little on edge,” said Debra Marcus.

“It’s a really bad feeling to be violated like that,” said Barry Marcus.

So far, no additional cases have been reported. As for a suspect, police say they only have a description of a male. That’s it. And they added it’s possible they are dealing with more than one person.