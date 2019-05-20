SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Police are investigating a Sunday afternoon shooting that left one man dead and another with non-life threatening injuries.

Just before 2:30 p.m., Sacramento police responded to El Camino Avenue and Stonecreek Drive after receiving multiple calls of shots fired.

Bret Benzinger heard the gunshots from the first floor of his South Natomas apartment just outside of his living room window.

“I heard several shots 8 in a row, I immediately fell to the ground,” Benzinger said. “My roommate’s niece is 4-years old, I tried to get her down also.”

Police responded quickly. Bret says before calling 911, several other neighbors also reported hearing 8 gunshots, a pause, and then 4 more.

Once on scene, police and fire administered CPR to one male shooting victim who was pronounced dead at the scene. Another male victim was taken by an ambulance to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries and in stable condition.

The bullet-riddled car the victims were driving in careened over an embankment and into a nearby metal fence on Stonecreek Drive. Police believe the shooting wasn’t random.

“Based on the information that we have at this time we believe that both men were shot by somebody else and this was a targeted shooting,” said Sacramento Police Department spokesman Vance Chandler.

Police canvassed the area talking to witnesses and marked the several shell casing found at the scene for evidence.

Benzinger recounted the chaos after the shooting.

“By the time I peeked up over my couch, making sure I wasn’t going to get hit, I saw people running and I heard women screaming like bloody murder,” he said.

Police held the crime scene for several hours until late into Sunday evening. Frustrated residents between two apartment complexes were either unable to drive home to park or were relegated to walk around the large block to get into their homes.

Sacramento Police defended the long investigation and he overwhelming police response.

“This is a big deal,” Chandler said. “Anytime someone dies in our city, we want to make sure we conduct a very thorough investigation and find all the answers for everyone involved, the family, the friends, and the loved ones.”

Residents told CBS13 they have heard gunfire in the neighborhood before, but nothing like this in the middle of the afternoon. Benzinger, who moved to area a year and half ago, says he is shaking and still nervous.

“My roommate just had a baby and is in the hospital and is supposed to be home in a couple of weeks and the crib’s right by the street. I can’t have a crib right next to a dangerous street.”

Police are still searching for the suspects and are asking any witnesses with information to contact the dispatch center or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers.