



— The rain over the weekend was just too much for a Stockton Apartment building, causing the ceiling to collapse into apartments.

Accommodations are being made to help those impacted by the damage. As many as 25 units in eight different buildings were impacted.

Some residents said they have been dealing with leaky roofs for some time and are not surprised to have their ceilings collapse.

Yizel Vega was woken up by a startling sound in the middle of the night as the ceiling in her apartment came crashing down Monday morning.

“I did have water bubbles in my ceiling so luckily we moved my couch out of the way,” Vega said.

The damage followed a rare hailstorm the National Weather Service says dumped down nearly an inch and a half of precipitation in parts of Stockton in less than an hour.

WATCH: Caught On Camera: Kayaking On Stockton’s Flooded Streets

Firefighters say the water collected so quickly on top of the tiles at the Meadow Green Apartments it could no longer support the weight.

“Water seemed to back up in the roof and into the attic and then caused the sheetrock to drop down,” said Stockton Fire Battalion Chief Shannon Lewis.

Approximately 50 people were displaced by the damage. Firefighters said nine people stayed in an emergency shelter overnight.

Some of the others are now staying with family and friends while apartment managers look for available units at other properties.

READ: Former Stockton Mayor Anthony Silva Enters Plea In Embezzlement Case

“My neighbors, they’re really stressed out. She has three kids. She has two doggies,” said Carlene Cormier.

Residents here say they have been dealing with leaky roofs and other issues for months and are not surprised to see this much caused by the storm.

Code enforcement officers were at the complex Monday, inspecting the property. The city said they are looking into any structural issues or violations.

The Red Cross will keep the emergency shelter open as long as it is needed.

There is no word how long people may be out of their homes.