STOCKTON (CBS13) — A homicide suspect is behind bars in Stockton, accused of shooting and killing a man on Delhi Avenue last month.
Stockton police said 33-year-old Jose Omar Flores was arrested in connection to the April 26 homicide on the 400 block of Delhi Avenue.
Officers reportedly spotted Flores in the area of Eighth Street near Interstate 5 and arrested him after a short foot pursuit.
