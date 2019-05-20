  • CBS13On Air

STOCKTON (CBS13) — A homicide suspect is behind bars in Stockton, accused of shooting and killing a man on Delhi Avenue last month.

Stockton police said 33-year-old Jose Omar Flores was arrested in connection to the April 26 homicide on the 400 block of Delhi Avenue.

Officers reportedly spotted Flores in the area of Eighth Street near Interstate 5 and arrested him after a short foot pursuit.

The Stockton Police Department is encouraging people to call if they have information pertaining to this investigation. Callers are asked to call the Stockton Police Department at (209) 937-8377, the Investigations Unit at (209) 937-8323, or Crime Stoppers at (209) 946-0600. Callers can remain anonymous.

You may also text information from their cell phones to ‘Crimes’ (274637) and type the keyword TIPSPD and then their tip or logon to the Stockton Police Department’s Facebook page and click ‘Submit A Tip’. Tipsters may also send tips at stocktonpd.org. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

If you have any information that may lead to an arrest, call Crime Stoppers at (209) 946-0600. Crime Stoppers pays cash rewards up to $10,000.

