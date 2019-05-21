SUTTER CREEK (CBS13) – Authorities say a 15-year-old Amador High School student has been arrested after bringing a loaded handgun to campus.
The Sutter Creek Police Department says someone called Monday night to report that a student may have brought a loaded gun to campus earlier that day. That student had also ridden the school bus with the gun, the caller said.
After interviewing several witnesses and talking with Amador High officials, officers identified the suspect as a 15-year-old student.
Officers and deputies from the Amador County Sheriff’s Office soon showed up at the home of the student in an unincorporated part of the county and the student was arrested.
A loaded .45 caliber handgun was recovered by law enforcement officers. Police say the gun didn’t belong to any of the student’s family.
The student is now facing several charges and is in custody of the Amador County Juvenile Probation.
Investigators say the student never made any threats to staff, students or anyone else. It’s still being investigated how the student got the gun.